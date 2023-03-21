All good things must come to an end - and when they come to an end in the fashion in which Sheffield Wednesday battled and scrapped their way back into defeat at Barnsley on Tuesday evening, you can just about stomach it.
A mad couple of minutes in the middle of the first half did for the Owls, when sluggish passing and a buoyant Barnsley combined to stick the Tykes 2-0 to the good.
Here, plenty of teams - even those top of the league and unbeaten in half a season - can go under. But not this Wednesday side. To fight back to 2-2 and go behind again only to a fiercely unlucky Max Watters goal showed the sort of gumption that wins promotions.
A fourth Barnsley goal at the death rubbed salt in the wounds. Here are our ratings as Wednesday fell the wrong side of a thriller at Oakwell.
1. Cameron Dawson - 5
The first time his excellent time back in the side has had any sort of wobble. Out unnecessarily for the first - but it was the hesitation that cost him so dearly. Could he have done better with the second? Saved well from Norwood and grew into things as the game went on - a sign of how far he’s come. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
2. Dominic Iorfa - 6
Vital intervention to prevent an early Barnsley attack when still at 0-0. Headed over a stunning chance before the half-hour mark. A weird outing - one moment in total control, the next a little stretched. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
3. Aden Flint - 6
Had little to do in the air defensively as Barnsley planned their assault from land. Did OK - but he’s clearly more comfortable heading bricks. Missed a cracking chance from Bannan’s free-kick in in the first half - and then the same again in the second. In the wrong place at the wrong time for the third as the ball bounced into Watters’ path off his thigh. Photo: UGC
4. Akin Famewo - 7
Started a couple of attacks with that deft left foot. Got to grips with most of what was thrown down his channel and was immense from the hour mark onwards in particular, timing a handful of tackles to perfection. Unlucky to see his header career off Flint for Barnsley’s third. Photo: Harriet Massey / UGC