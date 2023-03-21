Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, says that he’s got his fingers crossed when it comes to the injuries of both George Byers and Josh Windass.

The Owls lost Byers in the 1-0 win over Portsmouth before Windass hobbled off against Bolton in the 0-0 draw, and both ended up missing the 4-2 defeat to Barnsley that saw their 23-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Darren Moore has revealed that he thought Reece James – who also came off v Bolton – would miss out, but they received some surprise news on his availability in the build-up to facing the Reds. He now says he’s hoping for a similar scenario for the others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the media at Oakwell, Moore said, “I’m just waiting for one or two more bits of information from the specialists looking at the level of their injuries - we’re being guided by them. Hopefully we’ll know more this week. Hopefully we can try and stay confident for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lets wait and see. We had great news on Reece James, because we thought he was going to miss tonight, but after his results it turned out he just had a bit of bruising - so he was able to get back on the bench.

“Hopefully we get some good news on those two this week as well… I was worried with Reece James, I thought he was going to be weeks out, but he came through – so I’m going to hold my tongue. What we thought was severe was just heavy bruising.

“With Josh and George, fingers crossed the news we get later in the week will be positive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad