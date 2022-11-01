Sheffield Wednesday are back in action this Friday at home to Morecambe in the FA Cup. The Owls won 4-2 against Burton Albion last time out and remain 3rd in the table.

Darren Moore’s side are three points off the top two. Here is a look at some of the latest news from around League One...

Charlton Athletic boss hoping for signings

Charlton Athletic boss Ben Garner plans to sit down with chairman Thomas Sandgaard to discuss the upcoming transfer window. The Addicks are sat in 9th place and are 11 points behind Sheffield Wednesday in the league. Garner has told Football League World: “We need to have a sit-down, Thomas (Sandgaard) has been back in America. I’ve spoken to him a few times on the phone and zoom but I want to look ahead to January now and know, firstly, what pond we’re fishing in, and whatever pond that is, no problem, as long as I know.

“And then we need to go to work on it, we try and strengthen the key areas, and we also need to hope and pray that injuries today aren’t serious because in the meantime, we’ve not got a great deal of depth, we’re quite a small squad.”

Shrewsbury Town could loan out players

Shrewsbury Town could loan out some more players. The Shrews have youngsters in their ranks who could potentially be offloaded to get some more experience. Their manager Steve Cotterill has told the Shropshire Star: “There may be another one or two lads who go out. It just depends on who comes in for them and what their choices are really.”

Update regarding Plymouth Argyle star