Sheffield Wednesday league rivals planning for January as Shrewsbury and Plymouth updates emerge
Latest news from around League One on Tuesday
Sheffield Wednesday are back in action this Friday at home to Morecambe in the FA Cup. The Owls won 4-2 against Burton Albion last time out and remain 3rd in the table.
Darren Moore’s side are three points off the top two. Here is a look at some of the latest news from around League One...
Charlton Athletic boss hoping for signings
Charlton Athletic boss Ben Garner plans to sit down with chairman Thomas Sandgaard to discuss the upcoming transfer window. The Addicks are sat in 9th place and are 11 points behind Sheffield Wednesday in the league. Garner has told Football League World: “We need to have a sit-down, Thomas (Sandgaard) has been back in America. I’ve spoken to him a few times on the phone and zoom but I want to look ahead to January now and know, firstly, what pond we’re fishing in, and whatever pond that is, no problem, as long as I know.
“And then we need to go to work on it, we try and strengthen the key areas, and we also need to hope and pray that injuries today aren’t serious because in the meantime, we’ve not got a great deal of depth, we’re quite a small squad.”
Shrewsbury Town could loan out players
Shrewsbury Town could loan out some more players. The Shrews have youngsters in their ranks who could potentially be offloaded to get some more experience. Their manager Steve Cotterill has told the Shropshire Star: “There may be another one or two lads who go out. It just depends on who comes in for them and what their choices are really.”
Update regarding Plymouth Argyle star
Norwich City boss Dean Smith has said it is ‘too early’ to decide whether they will recall Bali Mumba from his loan spell at Plymouth Argyle. He has been a hit since his switch to Home Park and has helped the Pilgrims reach the top of the table and go seven points above the Owls. Smith has provided this update on his situation to the Eastern Daily Press: “It’s way too early. We have got a four-week period with no games at all (due to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar). We will probably take stock during that period.”