The impressive stats that secured Sheffield Wednesday star EFL plaudits again

Bannan was the star of the show in the 4-2 win over Burton Albion on Saturday, grabbing a goal and an assist as well as winning one of the penalties as the Owls returned to winning ways.

Not for the first time this season, the Owls captain has been named among the league’s best players for the week, taking his place in the heart of a team made up of players from Wednesday, Derby County, Oxford United, Charlton Athletic, Plymouth Argyle, Fleetwood Town, MK Dons and Cheltenham.

The Wednesday skipper received a rating of 8.2/10 by WhoScored.com in order to secure his place in the XI, with his direct contributions going some way to securing his spot.

But on top of them, Bannan also showed his quality by ending the game with an 80% pass completion rate – as well as two key passes – whilst also finishing with a 100% tackle success, and without a single error or dispossession.

Liam Palmer and Dominic Iorfa were the only Wednesday players to have made more accurate passes than their skipper (32), and he had 5.4% of all of the possession in the game.

Bannan’s goal and assist over the weekend took his tally to nine for the current campaign so far, and while t’s unlikely to be the last time that he’ll be named in an EFL XI this season, but he will have to wait a couple of weeks for his next chance as the Owls turn their focus to cup action.

