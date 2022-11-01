The experience goalkeeper came on board at Hillsborough over the summer, and has shown his worth on a number of occasions between the sticks in their march up the table.

But it’s not just his shot-stopping that has come into play, with some of his ‘gamesmanship’ helping them to pick up a few points along the way.

It’s a tactic he’s become famous for, and he doesn’t intend to change that.

Speaking on the latest Under The Cosh podcast, ‘Stocko’ said, “You can add another 10 minutes on after, but the momentum is gone.

“It’s all about picking your times… I’m getting a bit of ‘You’re a s***house’. Even Sheffield Wednesday fans have been saying to me that they hated it when I did it to them, but now they’re saying, ‘It’s even better when you do it for us!’

“It’s not about being a d***, and if people want to stop the clock then stop the clock - but you can’t get your momentum back, and that’s fine.

Sheffield Wednesday's David Stockdale has become known for his gamesmanship. (Steve Ellis)

“People will say it’s against sportsmanship, but I want to win a game of football, and if I have to stay down for half an hour then I’m faking a broken leg.

“Get that stretcher out, I’m falling off it and getting back on.”

Stockdale has played every single League One game for Wednesday so far this season, but is likely to get a bit of time off this month as the Owls go into battle in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.