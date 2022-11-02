Wilks has had a slow start to life at Hillsborough following his move from Hull City, with the attacker having had to get himself up to speed and also get himself fit following a thigh injury that he picked up.

Now though, he’s starting to play more of a role for the Owls, and grabbed a fine goal and an assist in the 4-2 win over Burton Albion as he gave a glimpse of what he’s got in his locker.

Moore, who has had to be patient with the 23-year-old, explained some of the challenges that he’s dealt with, praising his attitude with regards to his work behind the scenes.

Speaking to the media, the Owls boss said, "A lot of fans were asking where Mallik was, but we had to pitch him in at the right time. We have been working incredibly hard with him.

"You have got to remember when he came from Hull, he hadn't really played the season before due to injury and he didn't have a pre-season. We brought him in and we have had to work on his fitness. He has almost been doing his own pre-season whilst the games have been going on.

"It has been a hard time for him because when players have been finishing (in training), he has been doing extra work. His body mass and weight has come down, which is fantastic. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mallik Wilks showed Sheffield Wednesday fans what he's got in his locker against Burton Albion. (Steve Ellis)

He went on to add, "He has been committed and has waited for his opportunity. I thought Burton was the right game to pitch him in. He could not have produced that level of work and performance any sooner.

"He also had a thigh strain which kept him out for 12 days, so we have had to constantly build him up. But he put in a really good performance against Burton. I thought he got stronger and stronger as the game went on.

"He needs those match minutes. For him to have got those match minutes will have done him the world of good.”