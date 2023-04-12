Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion rivals handed suspended points deduction by the EFL

Sheffield Wednesday’s League One rivals, Peterborough United, have been handed a suspended three-point deduction after ‘failing to comply with EFL Regulations’.

The Posh are currently 14 points behind the Owls in the league, but there’s a chance that the two could end up facing off in the play-offs should Wednesday not manage to secure a top two spot at the end of the season.

On top of their suspended deduction they’ve also been given a fine for their actions...

A statement from the EFL on Wednesday read, “Peterborough United has received a three-point deduction to be suspended until 31 December 2023 and been fined £50,000 after failing to comply with EFL Regulations.

“The punishment imposed follows a full and comprehensive investigation by the EFL into the appointment of Mr David Paton as the Club’s Chief Executive Officer who took up the post in January 2022.

“The Club failed to declare Mr Paton as a Relevant Person as per the requirements of the Regulations and allowed him to act in a role that brought him under the definition of a Relevant Person without receiving written authority from the EFL

“In addition, the Club allowed Mr Paton to act as a Relevant Person despite him being subject to a Disqualifying Condition.

“Mr Paton has also been banned from being a Relevant Person for a period of two years effective from 19 May 2022 for acting within the definition of a Relevant Person without receiving written authority from the EFL.

“The sanctions have been agreed by the Club and Mr Paton in accordance with the terms of an ‘Agreed Decision’ which have formally been ratified by an Independent Disciplinary Commission Chair.

“The Club and Mr Paton have agreed to pay all associated costs with the ratification of the respective Agreed Decisions.”

Meanwhile, in a statement of their own, Peterborough said, “The Club regrets the oversight that led to our failure to comply with rules 2.5.1, 2.6 and 4.4 and we sincerely apologise to the EFL. We have implemented a rigorous set of procedures to ensure that such breaches do not occur in the future. We thank the EFL for completing its investigation in a thoroughly transparent and professional manner.

