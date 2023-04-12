Sheffield Wednesday’s win over Accrington Stanley may have come at a cost, with the Owls suffering two fresh injury concerns on Monday afternoon.

A Dennis Adeniran brace and a Liam Palmer strike saw Wednesday win 3-0 and return to the top of the League One table, but they lost both Reece James and Mallik Wilks in the first half of the tie whilst it was still 1-0.

That news came on the back of the return of both Callum Paterson and Michael Smith to the bench, which was a huge boost to Darren Moore’s attacking options, with ‘Pato’ coming on to great effect in the second half in place of Wilks.

Michael Smith

He was on the bench v Accrington, but Moore admitted afterwards that he was never going to be used unless it was absolutely necessary. Thankfully it wasn’t, and he’s now got extra time to recover from his thigh strain.

Verdict: Should be in the squad at Burton.

Reece James

He went down in the first half on Monday and was unable to continue. He did, however, look to be moving ok after the game – so that could possibly be seen as a positive. Moore confirmed it was an impact injury due to a tackle, so hopefully it’s a knock that can be shaken off.

Another injury worry for Sheffield Wednesday as Reece James had to leave the field injured during the first half. (Steve Ellis)

Verdict: Too early to say, but the manager didn’t seem overly concerned yet.

Mallik Wilks

Moore was vague on Wilks’ injury that forced him off at halftime earlier this week, saying that it could be ‘soreness or fatigue’. He wasn’t moving comfortably as the first half came to an end, but – like James – seemed to be moving ok after the game.

Verdict: Looked lively so the hope will be that he can shake it off for Burton.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Was left out of the squad for Accrington due to a knee injury, but Moore described it as ‘bang on the knee’ suggesting that it’s nothing too long-term.

Verdict: May well be in contention for the weekend.

George Byers

It’s been said by the Wednesday manager that Byers’ hamstring issue is ‘more complex’ than others, explaining this month that they aren’t expecting him back ‘anytime soon’ – though he didn’t rule him out for the rest of the season yet.

Verdict: May be a stretch to see him in action again this season

Josh Windass

The news with Windass was slightly more positive than with Byers, with his foot injury ruling him out of the Easter games but Moore saying that they’re going to keep trying him out on a weekly basis.

Verdict: Honestly, how long is a piece of string? The hope is that he can feature again.

Michael Ihiekwe

The defender is back in training, which is great news, but he was always thought to be a little bit behind Paterson – who returned at the weekend.

Verdict: Available again before the month’s out, possibly even in the next couple of games if things go well.

Jack Hunt

The defender picked up a calf issue against Cheltenham, and it’s since been revealed that he’ll need at least a couple of weeks to get back again.

Verdict: They foresee a return before the season’s done

Ben Heneghan

The only one we have an actual timeframe on, but sadly it won’t see him back in 2022/23.

