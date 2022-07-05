Sheffield Wednesday League One match will be moved amid Sheffield United logistics headache

Sheffield Wednesday will work with authorities and their opposition to find a new date for one of their key league fixtures after a quirk of the fixture list threw up a logistics headache.

By Alex Miller
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 4:39 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 4:39 pm

The Owls are set to play against ambitious League One rivals Bolton Wanderers on March 18, a match that clashes with Sheffield United’s welcoming of Steve Bruce’s West Bromwich Albion to Bramall Lane on the same day.

As is the case in two-club towns and cities across the UK, limited resources in policing and so on means that the two clubs cannot both play at home on the same day.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory played in last season's Hillsborough clash against Bolton Wanderers.

United’s home fixture against Hull City on Saturday January 21 has already been confirmed to be switched to the evening of Friday January 20 so as to avoid a clash with Wednesday’s Hillsborough match against Fleetwood Town.

And as stated on the Blades’ official website, it will be up to Wednesday to rearrange the March fixture, with an announcement over an alternative date to be negotiated between all parties and announced in due course.

As it stands it could be that the match is moved to the Sunday, the Friday night or indeed to an alternative midweek date.

The Bolton game looks like it could well be an important one as both sides go about their preparations for an assault on the League One promotion places.

Ian Evatt’s side ended the season in tremendous form but a mid-season slide down the table prevented a sustained tilt at the top six.

Wednesday’s season kicks off with the visit of Portsmouth on July 30.

