The Owls added Will Vaulks, Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe to their ranks in a whirlwind week of activity, signings that join David Stockdale and Ben Heneghan as new faces in the squad as the club’s pre-season campaign continues.

Wednesday have been linked with a number of possible targets as Darren Moore looks to bolster a number of areas of his squad.

Hull City's Mallik Wilks is on Sheffield Wednesday's list of possible targets.

As revealed by The Star earlier this month, Hull City attacker Mallik Wilks is among the names to have been identified as a target, with the two clubs understood to have had positive initial dialogue over a potential deal. Wilks, 23, is understood to be receptive to the idea of a move to Hillsborough.

The signing of Smith in particular prompted fan speculation that Wednesday could cool their interest in Wilks.

But The Star understands that their interest in a possible deal remains, though it may not be the simplest deal to complete in a hurry.

Each of the signings Wednesday have completed so far have been free transfers, with free agents very much at the forefront of the club’s transfer plan this summer.

If completed, Wilks’ transfer would likely see the Owls part with a transfer fee for the first time since the move that brought Callum Paterson to Hillsborough from Cardiff City in the summer of 2020.

Though Moore is keen to get his business done as early as possible, cash transfers generally tend to take more time. The the earliest date such a deal has been completed in the Dejphon Chansiri era was the undisclosed transfer of Marco Matias from Nacional on July 8 2015.

Speed merchant Wilks, who can play out wide or as a central striker, suffered a frustrating season last time out but was Hull’s star man when they were promoted from the third tier in the 2020/21 season, scoring 24 goals across all competitions.