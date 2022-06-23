It was confirmed on Wednesday that the 30-year-old forward would be leaving Rotherham United when his contract with the Millers expires at the end of this month, and that he would be donning blue and white stripes in League One with the Owls in 2022/23.

Rotherham stated on their website that they’d tried to keep him at the club following their promotion to the Championship, however he ultimately decided that he would rather make the move across South Yorkshire to work under Darren Moore.

Now, with the striker looking to hit the ground running as soon as possible, his agency, Elite Management, have confirmed on their Instagram page that he has penned a long-term three-year deal at S6 that will take him through to the summer of 2025 – something else that could potentially have swayed his decision.

Smith scored 24 goals in 54 games across all competitions in 2021/22 as he helped Rotherham win the Papa Johns Trophy and also secure promotion out of the third tier, and he’ll no doubt be eager to keep up that sort of scoring form as Wednesday target a promotion of their own in the season to coming up.

The striker joined the Owls alongside Millers teammate, Michael Ihiekwe, with the duo becoming the club’s fourth and fifth signings of what has already been a busy summer for Moore and his recruitment team.