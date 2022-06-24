Sheffield Wednesday linked with another former Rotherham United man as transfer push continues

The Owls announced the signings of Millers pair Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe in midweek, a double free transfer swoop that came in a whirlwind of controversy.

They followed the signing of former Rotherham favourite Will Vaulks, as well as David Stockdale and Ben Heneghan earlier in the window.

Ben Purrington has emerged as a potential target for Sheffield Wednesday after he left Charlton Athletic.

Five additions marks a busy start to the transfer window by the Owls, who look set to press on with their mission to build a versatile squad capable of achieving promotion back to the Championship at the second time of asking.

And now the club are said to be interested in signing left back Ben Purrington after his exit from fellow League One side Charlton Athletic was confirmed earlier this month.

Purrington, a Plymouth Argyle academy product who spent two formative years at Rotherham between 2017 and 2019, was a fan favourite at The Valley and made 115 appearances for the club after joining from the Millers.

His signing would fill a void of a genuine left-back not truly filled at Hillsborough since the departure of Morgan Fox in 2020.

The 26-year-old roared back from an early season hamstring issue to play 31 times across all competitions for Charlton last season, scoring four times and contributing three assists.