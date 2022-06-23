Though it’s guaranteed he worries not, this column has been critical of Dejphon Chansiri’s management of Sheffield Wednesday in recent years. Of the overspending, the accounts fudging, the points deductions, the embargoes, the this and the that.

Would it be too harsh to suggest medals are not handed out to the bloke who has a hand in rebuilding part of the house he helped knock down? Probably, but it’s survived the edit.

At the end of the day what’s gone has gone. And all of a sudden, Sheffield Wednesday look like a club that has a plan. For that, Chansiri deserves credit.

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

Where this plan goes, we don’t know. But it’s encouraging. And a week of exciting League One recruitment is only part of the feeling here.

There was a vibe behind the scenes at Hillsborough that suggested the club was waking up from a deep slumber, that things were heading in the right direction slowly but surely.

Issues still exist and each supporter will have their own list of gripes that could be improved upon no doubt.

But in a football sense, things seem to be heading in a more restrained, more football-centric direction than in promotion-chasing transfer windows gone by.

Owls boss Darren Moore is known to have a fond working relationship with Chansiri and it seems huge faith has been put in the vision Moore has for the club. There’s a great deal of work still to be done but each of Wednesday’s signings so far this summer have followed a profile. From afar, they make a lot of sense.

Stealing two of the key players from a promoted side is a huge coup. To do it from local rivals? It’s the stuff supporters dream of.

No recruitment is a guaranteed winner but tee’d up by the signing of Will Vaulks it can be the basis for a very successful summer indeed.

The financial outlay on Vaulks and Smith and Ihiekwe and whoever else follows is not public knowledge - not to gossiping onlookers at either end of the A6109 – and the scale of their wage expenditure will not be known until the accounts are released in a couple of year’s time.

Last week someone who knows about these things told The Star a more responsible direction was being taken by the Owls and that the club were not to be seen as a ‘soft touch’ when it comes to handing over cash to players and agents. Key targets identified, the club will now pay only what they see is suitable, it seems.

As long as he’s sticking to what he told a Supporters group last year and the club are doing this more sustainably than he has in the past, that the club will not suffer in years to come from this squad reset, Chansiri should be praised for backing Moore as much as he has.

With Moore steering the ship, with David Downes and his recruitment team enjoying weeks such as this, momentum is building.

Where Chansiri has taken swipes for being the name above the door in times of misery, he should be praised for his efforts in times of promise.