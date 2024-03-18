Sheffield Wednesday Ladies undone in cup semifinal after eight-goal thriller

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was always going to prove to be a tough task for Kieron Lee’s side, despite their strong run of form seeing them piece together four wins in a row, but they went into the game with a bolstered squad to take on a tricky, aggressive and physical Bentley outfit.

Setting aside the notable absence of Caitlin Walker, who had a barnstorming performance away at Brinsworth Whitehill in the team’s last outing, Wednesday had strength in numbers for this one - from the enforced defensive ranks to the firepower leading the line. Notably, youngsters Kelsey Spink-Robinson and Mika Russell also rejoined the senior squad after being left out of the league tie last weekend.

But the starting XI remained fairly unchanged, bar the inclusion of Heidi O’Reilly, who slotted in next to Amy Broomhead up top, whilst Molly Wilde also stepped in for the injured Walker... It was clear that Lee had opted with an attack-minded team sheet hoping to capitalise on a leaky Bentley defence, one which had conceded 11 in four games.

Wednesday started somewhat sharply out of the traps with Broomhead looking to make progress through the middle, however the Bentley defence decided not to take a chance, tactically fouling the Owlesses’ top scorer. The resulting free kick was ambitious by O’Reilly, who looked to loop it over the keeper, however she was unable to keep it underneath the bar.

The midfield battle was tight, however O’Reilly dropping deep to intercept was providing Wednesday that edge. On one occasion, she was able to pick it up deep, dispatching midfielder Renée Simmonite-Scott, and though Broomhead’s run went under the Bentley defences radar her resulting shot could only test the gloves of Bentley’s keeper.

However first blood would go to the visitors. Against the run of play a free kick was not dealt with by the Wednesday defence, leaving an away player free to hit it into the roof of the net past Kirsty Tonner. 1-0 to Bentley, and the hosts had work to do.

The goal completely changed the tide of the clash, though, and Bentley began to find gaps in the 4-4-2 formation being utilised by Lee - in particular the space in the centre of the park. In a flash, they found themselves down by three after a pair of identical long shots. Then Wednesday, who seemed down and out, conceded another to make it 4-0 - on the surface the game was dead and buried.

But all of a sudden there was a glimmer of hope... And it came in the shape of a clinical strike from Broomhead that gave the Owlesses something to fight for. She was once again played through, this time by goalkeeper Tonner of all players, who had tracked the run and capitalised on a sleepy Bentley defence. The striker took the ball under control and sent it past the keeper.

It made it 4-1, but there was still plenty of work still to be done by this Wednesday outfit if they were to get back into it, and they had a crucial 45 ahead of them after the interval.

What they didn't need was to concede again, but 10 minutes into the second stanza that's exactly what happened. Bentley unleashed their winger down the right, and she managed to edge past Eleanor Vessey who was slotting in at full-back for Maisie Gilligan - her powerful shot arrowed into the top corner, and that should've been the end of it.

Wednesday's young side responded once again though, with Broomhead showing her finishing touch after latching onto O’Reilly’s through ball, giving the keeper no chance. 5-2 now, and while chances of a comeback were slim it would make things interest.

Lee's outfit were showing fight, spirit and belief, and Simmonite-Scott was leading the cavalry to a tight end of the game. Just like in weeks gone by, she worked her way onto the scoresheet again - doing so from range once more as her strike had too much power for the away goalie, ripping up the roof of the goal.

It was all too little too late for the Owlesses, though, and despite the improvement in the second half and whispers of a potential late comeback, Bentley saw out the game and clinched a deserved win to get them to the final where they will face unbeaten SHWGL outfit, Brunsmeer Athletic.

It wasn't the best day in the office for the young Wednesday outfit, but one which will prove to be a learning curve for them that will hopefully be beneficial to the players as they focus on the important latter stages of the season.