Disappointing Ian Poveda news confirmed after Sheffield Wednesday injury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 24-year-old has been a standout performer for the Owls since joining on loan from Leeds United in the January transfer window, but limped off during the defeat to Ipswich Town at the weekend amid concern over his fitness going forward.

Wednesday boss, Danny Röhl, explained that both he and captain, Barry Bannan, were now a doubt for the game against Swansea City on March 29th, and his national team have now explained who his replacement will be for the games against Spain and Romania after it was confirmed that he would no longer be part of their March camp.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement on the federation's website read, "The coaching staff of the Colombia Senior National Team announces that the players Ian Poveda of Sheffield Wednesday (ENG) and Cristian Borja of SC Braga (POR) will not be able to join the squad for the matches against Spain and Romania, due to physical discomfort that prevent them from being in full condition.

"Consequently, the Sports Department of the Colombian Football Federation – FCF – and the coaching staff have decided to call up Gustavo Puerta from Bayer Leverkusen (GER) and Gabriel Fuentes from Junior FC... The coach, his coaching staff and the group of players wish the athletes a speedy recovery, hoping that in the next opportunity they will be part of the Colombian National Team again."