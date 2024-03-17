‘Dream for more’ - Sheffield Wednesday boss honest in Ipswich Town observation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wednesday were put to the sword on Saturday afternoon in a 6-0 defeat at the hands of the Tractor Boys, with three goals in each half handing the club one of their biggest ever defeats as they missed out on the chance to climb up the Championship table.

The two clubs were promoted out of League One together last season, but what has happened since couldn’t be more different – Röhl admitted afterwards that there are things that his club can learn from their title-chasing opponents at Portman Road.

Speaking to the media afterwards the Owls boss said after the loss, “The whole picture today, starting with the facilities to the pitch and the team, it shows a big direction of where Ipswich want to go, and this is good to see. When I look at the development of this team with this manager I have big, big respect…

“I’m honest, if we want to go in this direction and dream for more then we have to create exactly all the things that we saw today. It starts with the team, and when I look at this pitch - it’s unbelievable. They have great facilities and it’s a great club. They’re doing well for some years now, they’re building up something, and we can always learn from other clubs - this is what we have to do if we want to come back higher and higher… The first big goal this season, though, is to stay in this league, and this is a tough one.”