Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls registered 22 players in February when they required to name their squad list to the English Football League, intentionally leaving space in case the opportunity arose to sign free agents to aid their relegation scrap in the Championship - it left three spots open.

Lee Gregory, Jeff Hendrick, Callum Paterson and Juan Delgado - the latter two due to long-term injuries - all missed out, but with Röhl confirming that they will now no longer be looking for free agents it's likely that three of them will make the cut in order to add to the numbers for the remaining eight fixtures.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injuries to Barry Bannan and Ian Poveda against Ipswich Town could give the Owls boss extra reason to increase the players available for selection, and he's spoken previously of how impressed he's been with the attitude of those that were left off the list.

Wednesday have until March 28th to finalise their final squad, that's one day before their next game against Swansea City, and the Röhl says that it is on the agenda for the coming week as part of his conversations with Chansiri.

Speaking after the weekend's 6-0 defeat to Ipswich he explained, “Like I’ve said before, we’ll look after the international break - I think we’ll do this. I’ll speak next week with the chairman as well, and this is a decision that we’ll make together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad