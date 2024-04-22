Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kieron Lee’s side were looking to make it three on the bounce and end their SHWGL campaign on a high with a clash versus their local rivals, and though Rotherham found themselves four places below Wednesday in the league table, a 4-2 defeat last time out meant that they were a team to be wary of.

The Owlesses side is unrecognisable when looking back to that day, and with confidence high it felt like it would be an uphill battle for the Millers in this South Yorkshire derby at the Jubilee.

After impressing in their last game with a 6-2 victory versus Middlewood Rovers, Wednesday boss Lee named a carbon-copy of outfield players from last time out, with the only change in the ranks being young goalkeeper Skye Webster replacing the unavailable Kirsty Tonner.

Despite an injury to Aleks Fox, the back-three of Maisie Gilligan, Romy Lee and Molly Wilde shone on Wednesday and were trusted to carry on such performance. Imogen Yeardley and Wednesday’s second-top goalscorer, Renée Simmonite-Scott, filled the midfield with Heidi O’Reilly sitting just in front of them. Kelsey Spink-Robinson and Eleanor Vessey were either side of the midfield, whilst the front two consisted of Amy Broomhead and Rachel Norsworthy, both of which were vital in Wednesday’s win last time out.

The hosts came quickly out of the traps fast as the opening minutes saw the Owlesses get in front, with Broomhead tightening her grip on the golden boot with yet another goal. After being played in on goal, she stubbed an effort past the keeper that ricocheted off the post - and she won the race for the rebound.

Minutes went by with little action in front of goal, but Wednesday were still in control of the tie and gave Rotherham no chance of testing the palms of Webster in goal. Then came Broomhead’s inevitable brace-clinching goal as she was played through, out-sprinted the visitors’ backline, and knocked it past the Rotherham keeper before strolling it into the goal.

The Owlesses were cruising, and looked to be taking a two-goal cushion into the interval, but against the run of play, Rotherham managed to pull one back to halve the deficit just before the break. It came following a corner that was not dealt with by the Wednesday defence - it was the first mistake of the game from the home side, and was punished.

Following a constructive half-time talk, Wednesday responded in the best of fashion as O’Reilly found space outside the box and cannoned it into the bottom corner to make it three - Rotherham’s goalie didn’t have a prayer of clawing it away. It resulted in the attacking-midfielder’s confidence shooting up, and it wasn’t long until she topped her initial effort with a wonder strike as she got on the end of a Rotherham clearance, brought it down and lashed it into the far corner to put Wednesday ahead by three.

Broomhead hattrick you say? Like clockwork, she went on to clinch a fourth treble in the space of just three games as she met a brilliantly delivered free-kick from Yeardley after it made its way through Rotherham’s defence. 5-1 now, and no chance of a comeback for the visitors.

Wednesday weren’t done though, and the goals were coming thick and fast. Simmonite-Scott then got in on the scoring act with a trademark 25-yard ping giving the keeper no chance, and then Norsworthy then went on to bag two in quick succession, reflecting her uptake in confidence and therefore goals in the past few weeks.

After bagging a brilliant goal during midweek, all game she was showing her pace and continued to trouble the opposition defence... For a while it seemed that the only element missing from her game was a goal, but before she knew it she’d found herself getting a brace. 8-1.

The ninth and final goal saw unlikely scorer, Caitlin Walker, come off the bench to make no mistake from five yards out after it was put on a plate from her as it was sent across the box. Wednesday were rampant as they closed off the campaign, securing a result that saw Wednesday continue to sit third in the table, however that may change with Rossington Main having two games in hand on the Owlesses.