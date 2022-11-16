Gary Cahill, who scored five goals in 61 appearances at the heart of defence for England as well as winning two Premier League titles and a Champions League with Chelsea, started out his career at Aston Villa before important development loan spells at Burnley and with the Blades, where he made 16 appearances.

The Dronfield defender grew up supporting Sheffield Wednesday, who he was fleetingly linked with joining in 2018, also played for Bolton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

But after months as a free agent he has made the decision to call time on an illustrious career.

Gary Cahill spent time on loan at Sheffield United in 2007. Pic: Steve Parkin.

He told Sky Sports: “Obviously, it's been a tough decision in some aspects but I think I just knew the journey had to come to an end at some stage.

“I did have options. I could have played in the Premier League with one side and I had a couple of options in the Championship. It is flattering to still get offers.

“But at the moment, as well as my career, my kids are settled at school and it would've meant moving again.”

Cahill never made any secret of his Wednesdayite status and described the influence of fellow former England defender Walker on his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to think I can get the ball down and play it,” he said when quizzed on his playing style in the early in his career.