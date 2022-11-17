There are areas of the list that look particularly well-stocked. One of which is defence.

But injuries to the likes of Akin Famewo, Reece James, Mark McGuinness, Jack Hunt and more latterly Ben Heneghan have meant Moore and his coaching staff have had to call on the depth and breadth of their defensive options in recent weeks, offering an opportunity to one man who has otherwise been in and out of the team – and in and out of form.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa is back on form after a period out of the side.

Dominic Iorfa is the latest of the Wednesday players to enjoy an upturn in fortunes partly thanks to those injuries and after eye-catching efforts in the last two matches in particular looks ready to make a spot in the side his own.

A former Wednesday player of the year and formerly one of the first names on the teamsheet at S6, recently played only 45 minutes in a seven-match run before starting their last four.

“It has been frustrating” Iorfa admitted to The Star. “Look, every player wants to play as much as they possibly can and at the same time, when I haven’t been playing, the boys have done really well.

“I’ve had to be patient and know that when I get that opportunity, I have to come in and perform well.

“It’s been frustrating because you want to play games, but I haven’t let it get to me too much, it’s just been about working hard when I come in every day.”

Major injuries in each of the last two seasons have damaged a career that only seemed to be going one way after an impressive 2019/20 season attracted interest from top-end Championship clubs including Norwich City and Watford – who have since played in the Premier League.

Asked whether he has any regrets as to these ‘sliding doors’ moments, the former England youth international said: “Everything happens for a reason.

“I focus only on what’s ahead, that’s all gone now. All I want to do it to perform to the best of my ability and get back to my best.

“Things could have happened in the past but it wasn’t meant to be, I’m not too fussed by that.

“I’m at a great place and I’m just focusing on the now.”

Iorfa maintained his previous lack of game time was no great distraction to him, rather a source of focus. And manager Moore has guided him along the way.

“I’ve had some conversations with him and he’s told me to be patient and that it’s a long season ahead,” Iorfa said. “Ultimately, although I’ve been in and out so far this season, there is still plenty of games to go and that’s something he’s stressed to me.

“We’re in November now, I could go on and play the rest of the games in the season, who knows what could happen?