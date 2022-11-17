The defender has built up some momentum having played in the Robins’ last three matches, but has spent much of the season in and out of Scott Lindsey’s plans.

The 22-year-old is on loan gathering experience he hopes will enable him to add to his 18 senior appearances at Wednesday, his boyhood club.

We spoke to the Swindon Advertiser’s Jonny Leighfield for the inside track on how Brennan’s loan has gone so far – and whether he feels Wednesday could take him back in January.

Owls skipper Barry Bannan with youngster Ciaran Brennan. Pic: Steve Ellis.

Brennan has been in and out of the side at Swindon - was this expected when he arrived?

When he arrived, probably not. The club brought in what seemed to be a decent mix of centre backs, and they were all - probably with the exception of Angus MacDonald - going to compete for the second and third centre-back spot, respectively.

Town began the season by playing five at the back, but that was fairly quickly knocked on the head in favour of a four - hence reducing Brennan's opportunities to play regularly.

How's he done? What have been his stand-out attributes / areas he can work on?

I remember watching him in pre-season and being fairly happy with what I'd seen. He seemed to be a mature and technically capable player. But I've not been as convinced during the League Two season. Not to say he's been terrible, he just hasn't quite hit the heights of fellow youngster Tom Clayton, formerly of Liverpool.

In his defence, it will be difficult to make an impact when you're not playing regularly.

He's clearly good with the ball, and he never seems to panic, but I wonder about his decision-making at times and his physical attributes. As I said before, where he hasn't played an awful lot so far, it's difficult to get a proper reading on his game.

He's started the last two matches - will he likely keep his place in the side?

Yes, but - in the nicest way possible - only because there are very few other options. MacDonald and Clayton are out until early December, while Cian Harries is below Brennan in the pecking order, it seems.

That leaves the Owls' defender and Mathieu Baudry as the club's current first-choice centre-backs. Hopefully, Brennan can find some rhythm and show fans what he's capable of.

Wednesday have a recall clause in January, how keen will Swindon be on keeping Brennan?

I'd say they'd be fairly keen because the club isn't going to want the disruption of churning up the squad - like what happened last year.

And also, Brennan is a decent back-up for them. You never know what else is out there, and there's no guarantee the club would be able to bring in someone more capable.

Does he finish the season in Wiltshire?

My gut feeling is no. Darren Moore said that he wants Brennan to play games. I think, once Clayton and MacDonald are back fit, he is unlikely to start many games at all.

I can see a scenario unfolding in mid January where both parties decide it's best to send Brennan elsewhere for his development.

