Watch the goals and penalties from crazy Sheffield Wednesday clash with Cardiff City in the FA Cup
Sheffield Wednesday take on Cardiff City this evening in the third round of the FA Cup.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Danny Röhl has made plenty of changes to his squad as they look to manage the side following a busy festive period, and there's a chance that a couple of youngsters could get the opportunity to show the Hillsborough crowd what they're capable of.
The likes of Barry Bannan and Bailey Cadamarteri have been rested altogether and Momo Diaby gets his first start since injury - there's also some surprising news as Devis Vasquez is left out of the squad completely, with both Pierce Charles and Jack Hall taking their place on the bench.
It was a crazy first half at S6, too, with Josh Windass handing the Owls an early lead with a fine strike, and then Cameron Dawson twice coming to the rescue to keep out both Ryan Wintle and Callum Robinson from the penalty spot. An own goal and a fine Liam Palmer strike it made it 3-0, and you can see all those moments below...
Here's how the two line up:
