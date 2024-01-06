Sheffield Wednesday midfielder ‘buzzing’ after sealing move

Tyreeq Bakinson says that he’s ‘buzzing’ to secure a loan move to Charlton Athletic after his Sheffield Wednesday exit was confirmed.

The 25-year-old had made a positive impact in recent games for the Owls under Danny Röhl as they climbed up the Championship table, however the Addicks have offered him a chance to play more regular football and he says that he’s looking forward to showing what he’s capable down in South London.

He told the club’s official website, “I’m buzzing to get it over the line and I’m very happy to be here. I can’t wait to show the fans and my teammates what I can do. My conversations with Michael Appleton have all been really positive, and he was one of the big reasons why I wanted to come here.”

Meanwhile, his new boss spoke of his delight at getting the midfielder on board, saying, “Tyreeq is six foot three and he gives us a physicality in midfield. He can play as a holding midfielder or a box-to-box midfielder because he’s got the ability to get up and down the pitch when he wants and needs to…

“He can do that from a physical point of view, but he’s also got the discipline to sit in there when required. Tyreeq has played at big clubs has been promoted twice, so he brings a lot of experience to the group as well.”