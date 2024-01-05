Second midfield exit confirmed as Sheffield Wednesday man heads to League One

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Owls midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson has been moved out to League One Charlton Athletic in a deal that will see him loaned for the remainder of the season. It was reported by The Star this morning that Bakinson would undertake a medical with The Valley club and all seems to have gone well.

The gangly 25-year-old started Wednesday's first two league matches of the season but fell out of favour for the most part before impressing in cameos from the bench in recent weeks. Signed from Bristol City last summer, he played a walk-on part in the Owls' promotion campaign from the third tier last season and has to date played 42 times in Wednesday colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move serves to clear further space in the squad after John Buckley's season-long loan from Blackburn Rovers was cut short earlier this week. It leaves the Owls lighter in terms of numbers in the middle of midfield in the immediate future, with Will Vaulks and Newcastle United loanee Jeff Hendrick injured and George Byers one match into a three-game suspension. Momo Diaby is back fit after a long lay-off, while Liam Palmer has earned plaudits for his shift back into the middle of the pitch.