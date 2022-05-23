Wednesday’s release of their retained list over the weekend signalled the start of another summer of change at Hillsborough, and the work begins now in terms of getting new faces in the door as soon as possible in preparation for the 2022/23 campaign.

The Owls are no longer under any sort of embargo or restrictions in the upcoming window as Moore looks to rebuild a side that will have lost at least 10 first team players by the time July 1st rolls around, meaning that they can now start spending transfer fees again if they so wish.

Speaking this week, the Wednesday chairman has vowed to do ‘whatever he can’ when it comes to funding transfer deals, but seemed to suggest that they wouldn’t be spending big amounts saying it ‘depends on the player’.

“I’ll do my best,” he told The Star. “I’ll do whatever I can within reason. I’ve always done that since I’ve been here, for seven years, nothing has changed there.

“I’ll support the coach as much as I can. There’s no guarantee that player with a transfer fee is better than a free or a loan - it depends on the player, and how he clicks with the team.

“In football nobody can predict - a player can be good at one club and then not so good at another.”

Dejphon Chansiri, chairman of Sheffield Wednesday, has vowed to do as much as he can for Darren Moore this summer. (photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images).

Chansiri also went on to say, “In my first year the majority of players were loans or frees, and most of them did well… Nobody has 100% good recruitment, and you can’t just release players like in normal business.

“I will do my best to get whatever we need - within reason… I want to support the coach. It would depend on the player.”