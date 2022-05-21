The Owls say goodbye to Saido Berahino, Sam Hutchinson and Chey Dunkley this summer, with a further four players yet to agree terms with the club having been offered new deals to stay.

Berahino is a player of his own, a long-time friend whose signing showed glimpses of undoubted talent but never truly came to fruition at S6.

But in Hutchinson and Dunkley, Moore has released two more players he inherited, which including last season’s released cohort, the departures of Osaze Urhoghide and Liam Shaw and the sale of Andre Green and Julian Börner takes the tally of players to have left the club in his 14 months to 16.

Hutchinson’s release is a particular surprise.

He has said once or twice that the rebuild of Sheffield Wednesday will take more than just a couple of transfer windows and that is bearing out.

There could be more departures of course, as Joe Wildsmith, Jack Hunt, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Massimo Luongo mull over their futures. All, you suspect, will have options elsewhere.

A busy summer has long since been forecast at S6 and this released list only goes to reiterate that idea.

The release of Hutchinson and Dunkley and the return to their parent clubs of Jordan Storey and Harlee Dean means as things stand, Dominic Iorfa is the only recognised senior centre-half at the club. It will no doubt be an area Moore and Wednesday are looking to strengthen heavily in the coming weeks.

Berahino’s departure, along with that of loanee Florian Kamberi, will surely mean Wednesday head into the market for a striker even considering the fact an offer has been tabled for Nathaniel Mendez-Laing. The Star reported earlier this week that Mendez-Laing has attracted Championship interest.

The news means that of the squad Moore first took hold of only six senior players remain in Barry Bannan, Liam Palmer, Iorfa, Josh Windass, Callum Paterson and Cameron Dawson – who spent last season away from the club.