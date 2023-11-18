Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl has admitted that he would have preferred a match this weekend to bounce back from their chastening defeat to Millwall - but that hard work is underway on doing just that.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Speaking to the club website at the end of a first week of work in the current international break, Röhl made clear he and his coaching staff are taking analysis of every inch of their month with the club to press forward with their plans in what he has previously described as 'a mini pre-season'.

The disappointment of their 4-0 loss to Millwall is something they will hope to recover from at the first opportunity, which comes at St Andrews next weekend against fellow strugglers Birmingham City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Röhl said: “We have trained really hard in the last four weeks working on all things we have to do. After a defeat like on Saturday, if you are a player, coach or manager then normally you want to play the next game immediately to make it better. But now, we take all the things from the first four weeks."

The German coach has spoken previously about the need to 'get a feel' for some of the players who have not yet featured in matchdays a great deal since his arrival. Now is the time to harness that knowledge, he said, and press on.