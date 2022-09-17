Sheffield Wednesday dealt hammer Mark McGuinness blow in latest injury setback

McGuinness has been in great form for the Owls since joining the club on loan from Cardiff City for the season, so it was a surprise when his name was left off the teamsheet completely for the big game against Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Darren Moore says he was due to start the encounter – which ended 2-2 – until a scan revealed a strain, and he admits that they were forced to ‘shuffle the pack’ once he was ruled out.

“It’s not good news,” he told The Star. “He’s picked up an injury that we’ve had a scan on, and it’s an injury that we think is going to keep him out for a few weeks. It’s a strain, so we’re disappointed to lose him for a game like today. It was a big loss, and we had to shuffle the pack…

“Hopefully it’ll be three to four weeks. He’d have started today, but it’s the first time he’s had an injury like this and what he thought was a dead leg was actually a strain. We checked him out, sent him for a scan – and I’m glad that we did, because I probably would have sent him back out there and it could have done far more damage.

“He’s missed his international as well, which is disappointing for him.”

McGuinness joins Akin Famewo and Dennis Adeniran on the injury list, both of whom are also out for a considerable period of time.