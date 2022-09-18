Sheffield Wednesday investigating Hillsborough incidents – fans could be sanctioned
Sheffield Wednesday will be investigating the unsavoury scenes at Hillsborough this weekend and will sanction anyone caught breaking the rules.
Play had to be stopped on three separate occasions as the Owls took on Ipswich Town over the weekend, with referee, Peter Wright, calling Darren Moore and Kieran McKenna over to explain that if any more objects were thrown onto the pitch then the game would be abandoned.
Thankfully there was no further incidents after that, but it was still not a good look for the club and they are now awaiting the prospect of a report from the Football Association based on what is submitted by the officials.
Read More
Most Popular
Ahead of every game the club highlight that potential sanctions should people not adhere to the rules, saying, “Under the banner of ‘Love Football. Protect The Game’ the FA, Premier League and EFL have together introduced new measures and stronger sanctions across the game to tackle the increased anti-social and criminal behaviours recently seen within football grounds.”
But, despite that, fans grew so frustrated with the display of the officials at S6 that they took to throwing missiles of all shapes and sizes onto the field – a definite contravention of the rules.
It’s understood that the club will be scouring through the footage from the stadium in order to try and catch the perpetrators, and if there is proof of wrongdoing then they will be sanctioned and banned from the ground.
Darren Moore said afterwards that it would have been an ‘absolute catastrophe’ if the game had been postponed. Wednesday fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2.