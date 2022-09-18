Sheffield Wednesday investigating Hillsborough incidents – fans could be sanctioned

Thankfully there was no further incidents after that, but it was still not a good look for the club and they are now awaiting the prospect of a report from the Football Association based on what is submitted by the officials.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of every game the club highlight that potential sanctions should people not adhere to the rules, saying, “Under the banner of ‘Love Football. Protect The Game’ the FA, Premier League and EFL have together introduced new measures and stronger sanctions across the game to tackle the increased anti-social and criminal behaviours recently seen within football grounds.”

But, despite that, fans grew so frustrated with the display of the officials at S6 that they took to throwing missiles of all shapes and sizes onto the field – a definite contravention of the rules.

It’s understood that the club will be scouring through the footage from the stadium in order to try and catch the perpetrators, and if there is proof of wrongdoing then they will be sanctioned and banned from the ground.

Darren Moore said afterwards that it would have been an ‘absolute catastrophe’ if the game had been postponed. Wednesday fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2.