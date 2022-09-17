It was a case of George Byers and Michael Smith to the rescue for the Owls as they both struck late for the second game in a row to complete a comeback from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Hillsborough – but it nearly looked very different after Kayden Jackson had opened the scoring and a Dominic Iorfa own goal made things worse.

Wednesday fans haven’t seen their team fight back too many times in recent years, so this will have made a welcome change…

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Game over? Nobody told Wednesday…

Wednesday looked pretty much dead and buried as Iorfa fell to his knees following his own goal… He’d had a tough day at the office, and it very much felt as though things weren’t going to happen for the Owls.

Things were getting fiery as the game entered the final stages, and plenty of Owls fans were making for the exits. You’d best believe a few of them turned their heads and headed back as Byers found the back of the net though.

The Owls have been criticised in recent years for their soft underbelly, for their inability to get back into games after falling behind, but it would appear that nobody told this group of players.

Sheffield Wednesday's players pay tribute to The Queen before kick off.

They haven’t been behind often this season, so to show their mettle against the league leaders and show that bit of mettle so late in the game will be seen as a real bonus. A result that feels like a win, really.

In Tribute

Wednesday made sure that they did their bit to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, with numerous decisions being made over the course of the afternoon in order to do so.

A shrine was set up in the club’s reception area, black armbands were donned by all those involved in the game, and the programme had a picture of Her Majesty during her 1954 visit on the cover.

Before kick off there was a well-observed minute’s silence – during which the turnstiles were closed – and then Sheffield’s star of The Voice, and Wednesdayite, Maxwell Thorpe, sang a powerful rendition of God Save The King as he was accompanied by thousands of others inside the ground.

Members of the Armed Forces were also on hand to lay a floral tribute to The Queen, who will be laid to rest on Monday.

Not a happy bunch

It started early doors between Wednesdayites and Peter Wright, who they clearly felt wasn’t performing up to scratch with regards to his refereeing performance, and their displeasure stretched to his linesmen, Abbas Khan and Stephen Wade, too.

They were booed off the field at half time – not long after an incident seemingly occurred in front of the North Stand – and at one point the fans were cheering with vigour any time any decision was given their way.

‘You’re not fit to referee’ rang around the stadium on numerous occasions, and Wright won’t be an official that Owls fans will be eager to see back at Hillsborough anytime soon.