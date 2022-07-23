Sheffield Wednesday newbie reunites with close friend and reveals fan role in transfer decision

The 23-year-old midfielder, whose switch from Championship side Bristol City was confirmed this week, joins a crowded battle for minutes in the middle of the park.

But having left Ashton Gate after a high-profile grilling from former Owls captain Nigel Pearson, now manager there, the youngster is looking forward to laying roots at Hillsborough and playing in front of the famed Wednesday fanbase.

Tyreeq Bakinson has joined Sheffield Wednesday from Bristol City.

Speaking to the club’s in-house media team, Bakinson said: “That’s what most players want, you want to find a home where you can play in front of loads of fans and play the right sort of football. That’s exactly what is possible here.

“I’m buzzing to play at Hillsborough. It’s always been a great atmosphere if you’re playing for them, obviously it’s not so good if you’re playing against.

“Hopefully it’ll be much better this time because they’ll be on my side!”

As things stand, Bakinson’s battle for midfield ascendancy will see him go up against the likes of senior men Barry Bannan, George Byers, Dennis Adeniran and Will Vaulks, while there are question marks over the futures of sought-after youngsters Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Alex Hunt.

But its a challenge he’s looking forward to – as well as reuniting with a couple of old pals.

He said: “That’s something that is really good for any player, to have to battle to get in there, so hopefully we can all do that and head in the right direction.

“I played with Akin [Famewo], who has just signed, we were in the same youth team so he’s definitely one of my closer friends. And then Jack Hunt was at Bristol City with me, so I know a few of the boys.

“I have played against a lot of them too so hopefully we can get things going together.