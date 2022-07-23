'Passive', 'An off day' - Player ratings as Sheffield Wednesday taste defeat in Wigan Athletic friendly

The Owls were hammered 4-1 by the division’s current champions Wigan Athletic as Ben Heneghan’s early opener was washed out by four avoidable Latics goals.
The game ebbed and flowed after an encouraging opening half-hour from Wednesday, but the home side were able to take control.
It caps off a busy pre-season for the new look Owls.
1. Wednesday took on the League One champions in their final pre-season clash..
..but what of the ratings? (Picture credit: Steve Ellis)
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. David Stockdale - 5
Was left with no chance of stopping Wigan's opener after Johnson's unfortunate miscalculation. But his save a few moments later was one of huge quality - distribution impressive. Might have done better for both Wigan's second and third.
Photo: Harrogate Town FC
3. Dominic Iorfa - 6
Looked confident in the air and on the deck and joined in the fun in the final third when appropriate. Made one or two odd decisions with his passing and got the wrong side on occasion, but his recovery ability meant he was solid enough.
Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Ben Heneghan - 7
Rose higher than a high thing a few moments in to thunder Barry Bannan's early corner home and set the Owls on their way. Wrestled with both Keane and Magennis and won out more often then not. Wasn't strong enough for Wigan's third.
Photo: Harrogate Town FC