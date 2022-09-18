‘Roof came off’ – Sheffield Wednesday turning point pinpointed before Owls gained momentum
Darren Moore says that George Byers’ goal again Ipswich Town gave his side the momentum required to come back against Ipswich Town.
The Owls were 2-0 down as the final throws of their game against the Tractor Boys approached, however Byers’ goal and a late equaliser from Michael Smith meant that the Moore’s side secured a point against the League One leaders.
Wednesday’s manager was pleased with the way his side shut out the noise at Hillsborough, and admitted that things changed after the first goal.
Speaking to the media he said, “I've said to the boys that I'm really proud – despite all the incidents that went on in the game – of the way we kept our heads and kept going right to the end.
“To come back from 2-0 down in the manner that we did after the two goals we conceded was good. We stuck to the game plan. I wanted to make a couple of subs at 2-0 down. We still made the changes and we knew Ipswich had put a lot into the game.
“We knew at the end of the game that spaces would appear. When George Byers scored from a set play, the roof game off at Hillsborough and it gave the players that bit more momentum and impetus. We kept on going.
“I was really pleased to see Smudge (Michael Smith) come up with his goal because he led the line really well and got another goal.”
Wednesday are back in action midweek when they play host to Burton Albion in the Papa John’s Trophy.