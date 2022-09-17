News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich Town: Game almost abandoned after unsavoury scenes at Hillsborough

Darren Moore says that Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Ipswich Town was at risk of being abandoned as fans fumed over the performance of the officials.

By Joe Crann
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 6:43 pm
Referee, Peter Wright, and his assistants, Abbas Khan and Stephen Wade, came under serious pressure at Hillsborough during the 2-2 draw between the Owls and the Tractor Boys, with several decisions throughout the game being scrutinised.

Moore was asked about the performance of the officials shortly after they were loudly booed from the field, but he was quick to say that he’d rather focus on his team’s comeback rather than the man in the middle.

“I could feel the frustration around it today,” he told the media. “As a manager looking at the game and how I have got to conduct myself, I would rather not speak about the officials.

“I want to talk about my team and how they went about the game. We got something out of the game.”

But while he wouldn’t be drawn into commenting on their performance, Moore did admit that the game was almost abandoned after numerous objects were thrown onto the pitch towards the officials.

When asked about a discussion between himself, the referee and Kieran McKenna on the touchline, Moore explained, “He said if another object was thrown on the pitch he was going to abandon the game for the safety of everybody on the pitch. He said he won't condone and have it anymore.

Referee Peter Wright speaks to the managers of Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town.

“While ever we grow frustrated, we are not a sole entity in terms of how we manage the game. We have got to all govern and adhere to the rules. We know that objects being thrown onto the pitch is something that you don't do. It is something that we can all learn from today.

“He did warn me and Kieran that he would take the teams off and abandon the game, which would have been an absolute catastrophe for us as a football club being the home team. I'm glad no more objects came onto the pitch and I'm glad that the fans witnessed from us that fighting, never-say die spirit.”

