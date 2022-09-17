Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich Town: Game almost abandoned after unsavoury scenes at Hillsborough
Darren Moore says that Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Ipswich Town was at risk of being abandoned as fans fumed over the performance of the officials.
Referee, Peter Wright, and his assistants, Abbas Khan and Stephen Wade, came under serious pressure at Hillsborough during the 2-2 draw between the Owls and the Tractor Boys, with several decisions throughout the game being scrutinised.
Moore was asked about the performance of the officials shortly after they were loudly booed from the field, but he was quick to say that he’d rather focus on his team’s comeback rather than the man in the middle.
Most Popular
-
1
Mystery Sheffield Wednesday absence explained as ‘terrible injury’ – loan exit could happen
-
2
‘Jumped the gun..’ Massimo Luongo explains cryptic social media post after Sheffield Wednesday exit
-
3
Darren Moore expresses Tyreece John-Jules regret as ex-Sheffield Wednesday loanee aims to hurt Owls with Ipswich Town
“I could feel the frustration around it today,” he told the media. “As a manager looking at the game and how I have got to conduct myself, I would rather not speak about the officials.
“I want to talk about my team and how they went about the game. We got something out of the game.”
But while he wouldn’t be drawn into commenting on their performance, Moore did admit that the game was almost abandoned after numerous objects were thrown onto the pitch towards the officials.
When asked about a discussion between himself, the referee and Kieran McKenna on the touchline, Moore explained, “He said if another object was thrown on the pitch he was going to abandon the game for the safety of everybody on the pitch. He said he won't condone and have it anymore.
“While ever we grow frustrated, we are not a sole entity in terms of how we manage the game. We have got to all govern and adhere to the rules. We know that objects being thrown onto the pitch is something that you don't do. It is something that we can all learn from today.
“He did warn me and Kieran that he would take the teams off and abandon the game, which would have been an absolute catastrophe for us as a football club being the home team. I'm glad no more objects came onto the pitch and I'm glad that the fans witnessed from us that fighting, never-say die spirit.”