Sheffield Wednesday may have achieved an impressive great escape last season, but there is no escaping the fact it was a long and hard season for the Owls overall. But such a battle should have been expected given it was the club’s first season back in the second tier.

It has been proven time and again that budget is not everything in the Championship, but there is no doubt it plays a big part, giving teams clear advantages over their opponents. With that in mind, with the help of Transfermarkt, we have taken a look at the clubs who spent most efficiently. That is calculated by working out how much each win cost each Championship club last season based on what they spent during the season. Join us below as we take you through the table.