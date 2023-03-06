Sheffield Wednesday injury update for Portsmouth trip with triple boost expected

Sheffield Wednesday’s preparations for their trip to Portsmouth are well and truly underway, and they’re expected to have a number of players back available.

The Owls beat Peterborough United 1-0 over the weekend to maintain their place three points clear at the top of the League One table, but they weren’t at full strength following surprise absences for Reece James, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and David Stockdale.

With a tough Pompey game on the horizon, Darren Moore will be eager to have as many players available as possible in training this week – and suggestions have been that all three will be back in contention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s a rundown of where the Owls are at on the injury front:

Marvin Johnson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not an injury, but Johnson will be unavailable for selection for the final time this weekend when Wednesday travel to Portsmouth. He’s served two of his three-game ban, so will be back in the plans next week.

Verdict: Fully expected back v Bolton next Friday.

Reece James

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was missing when Sheffield Wednesday face Peterborough United. (Steve Ellis)

After his recovery from injury last month there were concerns about James’ situation when he was once again missing from the squad to face Peterborough, however Moore said that this it was just a case of him having an upset stomach.

Verdict: Moore just wanted to give him a couple of days, should be back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Stockdale

Stockdale has been almost ever-present in the Owls matchday squad, but that wasn’t the case at Hillsborough this last weekend as Pierce Charles took his spot on the bench. He was at S6 for support though, and Moore says his hip injury isn’t anything to be overly concerned about.

Verdict: Expected back, but as second choice goalkeeper right now they may not risk him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

The midfielder apparently rolled his ankle a bit in training before the Peterborough game, and while the Owls boss expected him to make a recovery in time it was decided not to risk him in the squad on matchday over the weekend.

Verdict: Again, Moore suggested it wasn’t bad – likely to return this weekend.

Mallik Wilks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s been missing for a little while now with a calf injury, but his isn’t thought to be as serious as some of his teammates’ ailments. Hopeful of a return before the month is out.

Verdict: Began jogging late last month, may be close to a training return.

Callum Paterson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scot has been making good progress with his muscle injury according to his manager, and he suggested that they’d know more about when he may be able to return this month.

Verdict: Tough to say, but possibly next month. Moore may have information in Friday’s press conference.

Michael Ihiekwe

The defender is in the ‘early stages’ of his return to the training ground as he looks to get back from a serious knee injury, and has taken a step closer to his return to action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Verdict: Suggestions have been that he’ll be back in April.

Ben Heneghan

Moore said last week that he’s making ‘unbelievable strides’ in his knee rehabilitation and could return to training ahead of schedule before the end of the season, however they won’t be risking using him until the new campaign.

Verdict: Doing well, but still only likely to return in 2023/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad