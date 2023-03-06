Ex-Ipswich Town man makes prediction about ‘formidable’ Sheffield Wednesday

Former Ipswich Town striker, Sam Parkin, says that he can’t see Sheffield Wednesdays slipping up in their hunt for promotion.

The Owls are flying high at the top of the League One table at present, with a 1-0 win over Peterborough United on Saturday seeing them keep their 20th clean sheet of the season and go 21 matches without defeat.

Darren Moore and his side remain three points clear of Plymouth Argyle in second place, eight points clear of third, and set a new club record for 1-0 victories in a single campaign as they won by that scoreline for the 10th time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Ferguson’s side are averaging 14.4 shots per game and 4.8 shots on target per game this season… Against Wednesday? Just three shots, with zero being on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parkin, who played almost 100 games in League One during his playing days, predicts that the Owls will still be in a similar position to where they are now when the end of the campaign rolls around.

“No, not really,” he told the ITV highlights show when asked if he could see the Owls slipping up. “Brown came in for Johnson today, got a bit of good fortune with a deflection… But it’s 20 clean sheets now, and they didn't afford Peterborough – one of the best attacking sides in the division – a shot on the target. They’re formidable right now.”

Wednesday’s next game sees them take on Portsmouth at Fratton Park, a stadium that they haven’t visited much in recent years – but also haven’t lost at since October 2000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad