Dominic Iorfa has had a difficult couple of years at Sheffield Wednesday, but ‘the fastest man in Yorkshire’ is earning deserved plaudits as he gets back to his best.

The 27-year-old was almost faultless on Saturday as he played his part in yet another clean sheet for the Owls – their 20th of the season – putting in a big shift alongside Aden Flint and Akin Famewo as Darren Moore’s back three.

Iorfa won more tackles (5) than any other player on the field, and wasn’t dribbled past even once despite being up against a couple of tricky customers in Ephron Mason-Clark and Nathaneal Ogbeta.

Moore reserved special praise for ‘Big Dom’ in the aftermath of the 21st game of their unbeaten League One run, and saying that he believes the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man has really taken things up a notch in recent months.

“I think he’s been superb, I think he’s gone to another level,” Moore said of the Owls centre back. “I think we’re seeing the very best of Dominic Iorfa, and some. There’s more to come from him.

“But he’s in a good place mentally, physically, and he’s the Dom Iorfa that we know here. He’s consistently working on his game, and I told him when he came in that he’d been absolutely solid.

“He’s calm and composed, and looks right on top of his game - so credit to him.”

Sheffield Wednesday's Dominic Iorfa dealing with Nathanael Ogbeta. (Steve Ellis)