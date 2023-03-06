News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Darren Moore names Sheffield Wednesday star who has ‘gone to another level’ as promotion beckons

Dominic Iorfa has had a difficult couple of years at Sheffield Wednesday, but ‘the fastest man in Yorkshire’ is earning deserved plaudits as he gets back to his best.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
2 minutes ago

The 27-year-old was almost faultless on Saturday as he played his part in yet another clean sheet for the Owls – their 20th of the season – putting in a big shift alongside Aden Flint and Akin Famewo as Darren Moore’s back three.

Iorfa won more tackles (5) than any other player on the field, and wasn’t dribbled past even once despite being up against a couple of tricky customers in Ephron Mason-Clark and Nathaneal Ogbeta.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Moore reserved special praise for ‘Big Dom’ in the aftermath of the 21st game of their unbeaten League One run, and saying that he believes the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man has really taken things up a notch in recent months.

Most Popular
Read More
Aden Flint’s Sheffield Wednesday title statement after big Owls victory
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I think he’s been superb, I think he’s gone to another level,” Moore said of the Owls centre back. “I think we’re seeing the very best of Dominic Iorfa, and some. There’s more to come from him.

“But he’s in a good place mentally, physically, and he’s the Dom Iorfa that we know here. He’s consistently working on his game, and I told him when he came in that he’d been absolutely solid.

“He’s calm and composed, and looks right on top of his game - so credit to him.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sheffield Wednesday's Dominic Iorfa dealing with Nathanael Ogbeta. (Steve Ellis)
Sheffield Wednesday's Dominic Iorfa dealing with Nathanael Ogbeta. (Steve Ellis)
Sheffield Wednesday's Dominic Iorfa dealing with Nathanael Ogbeta. (Steve Ellis)

The Owls’ next game sees them travel to Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon, and Iorfa will be out to keep up his fine recent form as they go in search of yet another clean sheet.

MORE: Ex-Ipswich Town man makes prediction about ‘formidable’ Sheffield Wednesday

Dominic IorfaDarren MooreYorkshireLeague One