Aden Flint’s Sheffield Wednesday title statement after big Owls victory

Aden Flint has kept four clean sheets in his five League One games as a Sheffield Wednesday player.

The big centre back was brought in in January to bolster Darren Moore’s backline, and has done just that as he brings a size and leadership to the side that has clearly played a part in their continuing unbeaten run that stretches back to October.

Flint was once again at the heart of the Owls defence as they saw off Peterborough with a 1-0 victory on Saturday, and he admits that now they’re top of the table they want to try and stay there.

The Stoke City loanee also praised the versatility of the team – with the Owls able to win in various different ways thi season.

“It’s been easy to slot into the team because of how organised they are,” Flint told The Star. “And because of how hard they work all week at training - so it’s been a breeze for me, and long may that continue.

“We’re top of the table, and that’s where we want to stay. We put in the hard yards during the week to get days like this - these scrappy 1-0 wins but three points.

“Peterborough are no mugs, they were on a good run before they came into the game today and they’re trying to get play-offs.

Aden Flint has slotted in seamlessly at Sheffield Wednesday since his loan move. (Steve Ellis)

“They had to go for it, really, but we deal with the teams that are in front of us. Whether that’s a 1-0 win or we’re beating teams 5-2. It’s good, and it’s a good place to be at the minute.

“The manager was a defender himself, so you can tell that he likes his clean sheets. Obviously goals win games, but clean sheets win titles – so if we can carry on like this then we won’t be far off.”

