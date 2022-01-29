Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Gregory has picked up an injury.

Gregory is the Owls’ top scorer this season with eight goals in League One, however he may now face a spell on the sidelines after picking up a foot injury against Oxford United that Darren Moore says is ‘not a good one’.

The experienced forward was missing for Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon, and it remains to be seen when he’ll be able to get back in action for the club.

When asked about Gregory after the game, Moore explained, “He’s sustained a foot injury that he picked up in the Oxford game, and it’s not a good one… We miss Lee, but in terms of the injury we’ll have to look at it over the next seven days and then we’ll see how it is. We’ll have to assess it.

“We have to wait for the swelling to go down, and it’s a bitter one to swallow. He did it in the first half against Oxford, so credit to him for carrying on, but it’s unwelcome news really.

“We didn’t want to lose Lee, he’s a talisman for us, but we’ll assess him over the next few days and see how he is.”