Sheffield Wednesday injury crisis branded 'ludicrous' with Harlee Dean and Josh Windass latest casualties

The latest injury crisis at Sheffield Wednesday has been branded ‘ludicrous’ after another three players limped off during Tuesday’s win over Morecambe.

By Steve Jones
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 2:58 pm

Harlee Dean lasted just seven minutes on his Hillsborough debut, while Josh Windass could be facing another spell on the sidelines having only recently returned to action.

Read More

Read More
Burton Albion v Sheffield Wednesday TV channel, kick-off time, live stream detai...

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru also picked up a knock.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sheffield Wednesday's latest injury crisis has been branded 'ludicrous'. Pictured is Josh Windass receiving treatment. Photo: Steve Ellis.

The situation was branded ‘ludicrous’ on the latest episode of The Star Owls, a weekly Sheffield Wednesday podcast from The Star.

Watch HERE or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Josh WindassMorecambeHillsborough