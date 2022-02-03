Harlee Dean lasted just seven minutes on his Hillsborough debut, while Josh Windass could be facing another spell on the sidelines having only recently returned to action.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru also picked up a knock.

Sheffield Wednesday's latest injury crisis has been branded 'ludicrous'. Pictured is Josh Windass receiving treatment. Photo: Steve Ellis.

The situation was branded ‘ludicrous’ on the latest episode of The Star Owls, a weekly Sheffield Wednesday podcast from The Star.