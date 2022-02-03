Sheffield Wednesday injury crisis branded 'ludicrous' with Harlee Dean and Josh Windass latest casualties
The latest injury crisis at Sheffield Wednesday has been branded ‘ludicrous’ after another three players limped off during Tuesday’s win over Morecambe.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 2:58 pm
Harlee Dean lasted just seven minutes on his Hillsborough debut, while Josh Windass could be facing another spell on the sidelines having only recently returned to action.
Read More
Read MoreBurton Albion v Sheffield Wednesday TV channel, kick-off time, live stream detai...
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru also picked up a knock.
The situation was branded ‘ludicrous’ on the latest episode of The Star Owls, a weekly Sheffield Wednesday podcast from The Star.
Watch HERE or listen wherever you get your podcasts.