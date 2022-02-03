The Owls have not won three consecutive matches since August, but must continue their current momentum if they are to further close the gap to the play-off places, which currently stands at four points.

Burton are in tenth spot heading into the clash after beating Lincoln City last time out.

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action against Burton Albion this weekend. Photo: Steve Ellis.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

What time does Burton Albion v Sheffield Wednesday kick-off?

Burton Albion v Sheffield Wednesday kicks off on Saturday, February 5 at 3pm.

Is Burton Albion v Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

The match will not be shown on TV in the UK.

How can I stay up to date with the match?

The Star’s Owls correspondent Joe Crann will be at the match and providing live updates, analysis and post-match reaction.

You can follow Joe on Twitter – @YesWeCrann.

What about live streaming?

An iFollow stream will be available for fans watching outside of the UK and match highlights will be shown on Quest from 9pm on Saturday.

Who is the match referee?

Alan Young is the match referee. He will be assisted by Lisa Rashid and Peter Gooch.

The fourth official is Andy Haines.

What are the latest betting odds?

Burton Albion: 19/10

Draw: 23/10