How Glasgow Rangers experience is helping Florian Kamberi at Sheffield Wednesday

The 26-year-old, who is on a season-long loan from Swiss side St. Gallen, previously spent the curtailed 2019/20 campaign with Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers.

Despite featuring just six times - though one of those appearances came against a Bayer Leverkusen side featuring Kai Havertz and Leon Bailey in the Europa League last-16 - the experience is helping him in his latest challenge south of the border, which also brings with it plenty of scrutiny.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Florian Kamberi scored his second goal of the season against Gillingham on Saturday. Photo: Steve Ellis

"I was at Rangers so I know how it is to be at a massive club - there is pressure and expectation," he told The Star after scoring the equalising goal in a 1-1 draw against Gillingham on Saturday.

"League One is not an easy league, it's a tough league, a very aggressive league but I knew what was coming and I've played at Ibrox in front of 50,000 so I know how it is when you have a lot of fans behind you who want wins, wins wins.

"When you are at a big club it's about just winning games so I knew what was coming and I think I'm confident enough to go through this."

Frustration is currently the word of the day around Hillsborough.

It regularly pops up in post-match press conferences and accurately sums up the mood of large parts of the fan base, not least after another, well, frustrating afternoon on Saturday.

The home side registered no fewer than 22 efforts at goal, with nine of them on target, but Kamberi's second strike of the campaign was all they had to show for their efforts.

The draw was their eighth this season and prompted Moore to urge his players 'not to be nearly men' as they bid for an immediate return to the Championship.

An honest and articulate Kamberi admitted the team's mentality must change if they are to achieve their aim of promotion.

He said: "We need to be more ruthless, more clinical.

"If you have 20 or 30 shots on target or crosses it has to be two, three goals minimum.