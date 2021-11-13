Both players were omitted from the matchday squad as the Owls were held to a frustrating 1-1 against Steve Evans’s side and Owls boss Darren Moore was unable to provide a return date for either of them after the match.

Moore confirmed striker Gregory has suffered a calf injury.

"It was a bitter blow for us,” he said of Gregory’s absence.

"Lee’s probably contributed to 45 per cent of our system goals this season so to lose our talisman like that is a bitter blow.

"We won’t know (when he will return) until we get the scan results, he’s got a scan on Monday so then we’ll know more next week in terms of where he’s at.”

The 33-year-old is the Owls’ top scorer this season with six goals to his name in League One, as well as three assists.

Meanwhile, Jack Hunt, who has been a regular fixture at right wing-back, has sustained a ‘small fracture to his hand’.

Moore added: "The other one (missing), who sustained a small fracture to his hand, is Jack Hunt.

"He’s on the treatment table as well so our medical department is very busy at the moment.”

George Byers returned to action in the 4-0 win over Harrogate on Tuesday after a groin injury had kept him out since September but was also left out against Gillingham.