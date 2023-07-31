Sheffield Wednesday in conversation over possible midfielder signing

Sheffield Wednesday are currently in conversation with Josh Onomah regarding a potential return to Hillsborough this summer.

The 26-year-old midfielder is currently a free agent after leaving Preston North End when his contract expired a few weeks ago, he’d signed a short-term deal with the Lilywhites after leaving Premier League outfit, Fulham, in January.

Onomah is currently training with Stoke City, but with the Potters having a host of midfield options it remains to be seen whether or not he will be offered a deal there, and The Star - who reported potential interest earlier today - now understands that Wednesday are one of a host of clubs that are in discussions with him before he makes a decision on his next step.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hillsborough isn’t unfamiliar territory for the former Tottenham Hotspur man having had a loan spell in S6 back in 2018/19, and it’s understood that the Owls are looking to add a player of his profile that can play in numerous midfield positions.

Wednesday have made four signings so far this summer, most recently snapping up Spanish defender, Pol Valentin, and there are also talks happening surrounding a possible move for former Manchester United man, Di’Shon Bernard, following his Old Trafford exit.

Xisco and his side will get their Championship campaign underway on Friday night when Southampton come to town, and the Owls boss is eager to get more new faces through the door before Thursday afternoon when the registration period for that fixture comes to an end.