A former Sheffield Wednesday loanee has been discussed as a possible transfer option at Hillsborough, The Star understands, though they may have to move fast if they have designs on signing him.

Josh Onomah made 15 appearances on loan at Hillsborough from Tottenham Hotspur in the 2018/19 season. The 26-year-old midfielder is a free agent after his release from a short-term stint at Championship rivals Preston North End.

Sources suggest the former England youth international is a name that has been considered as part of an ongoing wave of new transfers in the first weeks of Xisco’s time as Wednesday manager - though it is not yet clear whether a decision has been made as to whether to make an official approach.

Wednesday are currently down on last season in terms of numbers after the release of Dennis Adeniran, though new signing Juan Delgado can deputise in a central attacking midfield option.

Onomah is currently on trial with the Owls’ second tier colleagues Stoke City, who are taking a close look at him but have not yet been reported to have tabled a contract offer.

The former Fulham man offered a star turn in the Potters’ friendly win over Burton Albion last week, prompting manager Alex Neil to suggest he had done his chances of earning a place in the Stoke squad no harm.

“I thought he was excellent tonight,” said Neil. “I thought he used his power, I thought technically he was good, I thought he went into spaces well and he had a good understanding tactically in terms of how to get the ball back.

“Yes, I thought he had a good performance. He’s done himself no harm at all tonight.”

Work goes on to swell the numbers at Xisco’s disposal as they head towards Friday’s curtain-raising opening fixture at home to Southampton. The Owls have brought so far in three new faces to the club, with Reece James having made last season’s loan spell permanent.