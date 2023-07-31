Continued Sheffield Wednesday absence explained after defender misses out again

Sheffield Wednesday defender, Ciaran Brennan, hasn’t featured in any of the club’s final friendly games in the build-up to the new season.

The 23-year-old academy graduate did turn out against York City and Chesterfield, as right back interestingly, before their trip to Spain earlier this month, and also featured in the behind-closed-doors defeat to Burnley at the Lancashire club’s training ground.

However the former Swindon Town loanee picked up an injury whilst away with the Owls in Algorfa and missed a number of training sessions as well as the games against Real Murcia and CD Eldense at Pinatar Arena. Since their return he hasn’t made the bench for the clashes with Doncaster Rovers or Luton Town.

Xisco has now explained that Brennan still isn’t training with the first team as he recovers from his injury, though didn’t go into any details about his ailment or how long he’ll be absent.

Speaking to the media after being beaten 2-1 by Luton on Saturday, the Wednesday boss explained, “He was injured when we went to Spain. He is still recovering and isn’t training with us because he has some problems still. We will see when he’s back.”

Brennan has played 18 times for Wednesday’s senior team over the years since moving up from the academy, but spent parts of the last two seasons out on loan with Swindon and Notts County respectively. It remains to be seen whether Xisco sees him as part of his first team this season or whether another temporary exit could be on the cards.