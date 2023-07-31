Sheffield Wednesday are showing an interest in trying to sign former Manchester United defender, Di’Shon Bernard.

The Jamaica international is a free agent having left the Red Devils when his contract expired this summer, and The Star understands that Wednesday are one of a number of clubs in talks over a potential move for the 22-year-old.

It’s understood that Bernard, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Portsmouth, has become a target for Xisco as he looks to bolster his defence, however that teams in the Championship and abroad are also in the conversation to trying and bring him on board.

During his career so far the centre back has spent time with the likes of Salford and Hull City since swapping Chelsea’s academy for United’s in 2017, and in 2019 he made his senior debut in the Europa League when he got 90 minutes against Astana for the Manchester giants.

Bernard played 10 League One games for Pompey following his loan switch in January, and completed the full game in all of their last four matches as the season came to an end with an 11-game unbeaten run for John Mousinho’s side.

Whether Wednesday will be able to wrap up a deal for the defender remains to be seen as of yet, but as a six foot two ball-playing centre back he could really fit the bill for Xisco - and his young age means that there is still plenty of room for growth.