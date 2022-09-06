The Owls, like many others up and down the country, are in a bit of a transition face at this level at present following the shift from U23 football to U21, and Wednesday saw a big change in personnel over the summer as plenty of players moved on.

‘Thommo’ and his players have endured a very tough start to the campaign, and things were no easier on Monday as they were beaten 1-0 by Bristol City to make it five defeats in a row.

It was an improved display, though, as Wednesday legend, Nigel Pearson, watched his team’s youngsters from the stands, and if it wasn’t for a late winner then the Owls would have picked up their first point of the season.

The Owls, who had goalkeeper, Jamie Pardington, and midfielder, Jordan Fawke, on trial for the game at Hillsborough, showed an improvement that pleased their manager.

“The first half was relatively even and we could have been better with our passing but second half we showed a lot more intensity to our play, we did that better, we were more aggressive when we were going forward… That’s the area of improvement I wanted to see and we did that, particularly in the second half.

“Bristol City had some senior boys playing so there was always the possibility that they would create something and when they got the chance they took it. But overall I saw improvement from the last game and that was important.”

Sheffield Wednesday's U21 boss Neil Thompson is overseeing a change at the club.