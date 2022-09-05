News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday defender lays down gauntlet after Owls fall to Barnsley

Michael Ihiekwe has laid down the gauntlet to his Sheffield Wednesday teammates, saying that they’ll be looking to put right their Barnsley defeat.

By Joe Crann
Monday, 5th September 2022, 7:00 am

The Owls were beaten 2-0 by the Tykes on Saturday thanks to goals from Devante Cole and James Norwood, with Darren Moore saying after the game how disappointed he was with their performance on the day.

Ihiekwe, who started the game, voiced his own concerns after the game, and also admitted that the fact it was a local derby in front of almost 28,000 fans made it even worse.

Sheffield Wednesday's system change, crowd jeers and olés - Owls moments you may...

Speaking to The Star, the experienced defender said, “It’s a derby day, you want to send your fans home happy… Of course you want to win the game, that goes without saying, but these derbies are massive for bragging rights for the fans. So we’re obviously disappointed. We’ll look to put it right next week.”

Meanwhile, in terms of his own levels, Ihiekwe insists that he’s got a lot more to learn – and thinks Hillsborough is the place for him to do that.

“There are different ways of playing football,” he said. “And every manager sees it differently - I’ve enjoyed it, but I can kick on and I think I can improve.

“I don’t want to rest on my laurels, I want to keep on improving as years go by. I’ve enjoyed the start, being here at this massive club.

Michael Ihiekwe was honest about Sheffield Wednesday's situation after their defeat to Barnsley.

“The fans want success, the team wants success - so that’s what we’re aiming for.”

Wednesday face Plymouth Argyle this weekend as they seek a return to winning ways, and they’ll be eager to put the disappointment of Barnsley behind them.

